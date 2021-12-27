Illinois boosts local vaccine sites during COVID-19 surge

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is helping local health departments with staffing at local health department mass vaccination sites.

The move comes as the state is seeing its highest surge in COVID-19 cases during the entire pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that Illinois is adding at least 100 people to help at local health department mass vaccination sites to meet growing demand.

Starting next week, the state will also open its community-based testing sites six days a week. The state is averaging 500 new hospital admissions daily for COVID-19, which is double from about a month ago.

Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.