ILLINOIS — Illinois has reported a record-breaking year for cannabis sales. It was a more than 12% increase from 2021 and a 131% increase from 2020.

This is the second year in a row that the Illinois cannabis business has seen record-breaking growth. 189 new conditional licensees have been approved to start new dispensaries.

Three more grants for “social equity” were made. People who match particular criteria or reside in a drug-infested region are eligible.