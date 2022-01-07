Illinois chemical structure fire has people living near it sheltering in place

GODFREY, Ill. – First responders have been called to what is being described as an explosion at a warehouse on Humbert Road in Godfrey. They are describing it as a “chemical structure fire.”

Red Zone: Area to shelter in place

The location of the fire is the Hatch and Kirk warehouse. It is located a quarter-mile north of Alton High School.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency is warning people who live in the Richland Woods subdivision to shelter in place. The fire is also located near the Savannah Terrace subdivision. Do not leave your home and keep your windows and chimneys closed.

