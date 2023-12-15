TROY, Ill. — A little boy diagnosed with leukemia is set to receive a warrior’s escort back home, celebrating his triumph over cancer at just 4 years old.

The Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, and other first responders will accompany Alex Schnarre on his journey back home on December 15. Schnarre, officially declared cancer-free, will ring the bell at 3:30 p.m., with the escort will start around 5 p.m.

The planned route takes the procession from the Truck Center, heading east on Edwardsville Road, then south on Main, and finally east on US40 toward Schnarre’s home.

Troy police are encouraging people to honk, wave, and hold signs to show support for Schnarre on his return home. For those interested in reading the Schnarre story, the details can be found at this link.