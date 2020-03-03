Illinois city to pay $11M in wrongful conviction settlements

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Three men who say they were framed by police in the 2002 murder of a boy will each receive $3.7 million in a settlement with a northern Illinois city.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anthony S. Ross, 38-year-old Tyjuan T. Anderson, and 46-year-old Lumont D. Johnson were imprisoned for more than a decade after their sentencing to 50 years for killing 8-year-old DeMarcus Hanson in Rockford.

Their convictions were overturned in 2015 and they filed wrongful conviction lawsuits against Rockford.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the city agreed Monday to pay each of them $3.7 after former police detective Doug Palmer testified that he had fabricated evidence and coerced testimony.