MOUNT VERNON, Ill. – U.S. Congressman Mike Bost of Illinois is having a ‘Take Your Congressman to Work Day’ at a truck stop in Mount Vernon on Monday. He’s highlighting the need for more safe, accessible parking for tractor-trailer trucks.

In a statement, Bost said, “I understand how difficult it can be when America’s truckers are forced to push that extra mile in search of a safe place to park. If we expand access to parking options for truckers, we are making our roads safer for all commuters.”

Three passengers died when a bus hit three tractor trailers parked along the highway outside the Silver Lake rest area on July 12. The NTSB noted that the rest area only has 21 parking spaces for commercial trucks.