U.S. Rep Mary Miller nets Trump endorsement, will challenge Davis

ST. LOUIS – U.S. Rep. Mary Miller recently announced that she has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump for reelection.

Representing the 15th district of Illinois, Miller made the announcement on Twitter, stating “I am blessed to start out 2022 by receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement for my re-election in IL-15. I promise to always be a fighter for the America First Agenda. This will be the year we take our country back.”

Happy New Year!



I am blessed to start out 2022 by receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement for my re-election in IL-15.



I promise to always be a fighter for the America First Agenda.🇺🇸



This will be the year we take our country back.



Join me ➡️ https://t.co/8CTzBd4fuE pic.twitter.com/tgI1etuPwg — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) January 1, 2022

The endorsement letter states that Miller “is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois! Strong on Election Security, the Second Amendment, and our Military and Vets, Mary is a champion of our America First agenda. She fights hard against Joe Biden’s open borders, runaway inflation, and the radical indoctrination of our children. Mary has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”