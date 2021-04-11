Illinois could expand infertility care definition to include LGBTQ parents under new proposal

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – A proposal to expand the state’s legal definition of infertility is gaining momentum in the statehouse.

Current state law defines infertility as “the inability to conceive after one year of unprotected sexual intercourse, the inability to conceive after one year of attempts to produce conception, the inability to conceive after an individual is diagnosed with a condition affecting fertility, or the inability to sustain a successful pregnancy.”

“Obviously, by that definition, we are leaving out a huge portion of people who want to be parents,” Rep. Margaret Croke (D-Chicago) said on Capitol Connection. “That includes single women, LGBTQ couples, and also women who have issues too.”

“What I’m trying to do with this mandate is make sure that it doesn’t discriminate against people who do want to become parents,” she said.

Croke’s proposal would also expedite the time a woman would have to wait before qualifying for infertility treatments if her doctor signed off on it. Her plan has 19 sponsors in the House and cleared a committee vote last month.

“Why are we making them try for a year when their physician knows that they aren’t going to be able to carry a pregnancy, either conceive or carry a pregnancy to term,” Croke asked.

“If the physician determines that medically, a woman cannot carry the pregnancy or conceive, then they don’t have to go through that year long period,” she said. “As well as women who are over 35, they will only have to try to conceive for six months under this new amendment. But women who can biologically conceive with their partner and are under 35 will still have to go through that 12-month waiting period of trying to conceive before they can access fertility treatment.”

The proposal would not require insurance providers to cover the cost of surrogate fees, but would require them to provide some form of coverage for in vitro fertilization and other infertility treatments. Croke says the coverage could help pay for expensive things like “sperm selection and your egg donor and ovulation stimulation.”

“This idea of taking [parenthood] away from someone because of who they love is pretty heart wrenching,” she said. “There are people who want to be parents, and I don’t think that we should be determining who becomes a parent because of financial barriers, or because they are in a same sex relationship, or they’re single.”

You can now listen to all of Capitol Connection’s extended interviews wherever you get your podcasts.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: