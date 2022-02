Illinois counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 16 reached 926,680 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 15, 2021.

#50. Clinton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (113 total deaths) 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,838 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,138 (11,696 total cases) 31.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (127 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#49. Jersey County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (66 total deaths) 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,809 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,122 (6,123 total cases) 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (46 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#48. Clark County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (47 total deaths) 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,799 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,633 (4,730 total cases) 29.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 602 (93 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#47. Johnson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (38 total deaths) 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,781 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,638 (4,301 total cases) 46.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,731 (215 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

#46. Shelby County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (67 total deaths) 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,752 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.9 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,099 (6,079 total cases) 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (98 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#45. Macon County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (324 total deaths) 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,727 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,811 (29,966 total cases) 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (309 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#44. White County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (43 total deaths) 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,661 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 22.2 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,883 (4,316 total cases) 34.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (86 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

#43. Kankakee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (351 total deaths) 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,648 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,839 (28,387 total cases) 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (237 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#42. Rock Island County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (455 total deaths) 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,632 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (5 new deaths, -29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,898 (32,488 total cases) 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (387 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#41. Carroll County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (46 total deaths) 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,627 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,577 (4,088 total cases) 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (26 new cases, -87% change from previous week)

#40. Coles County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (163 total deaths) 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.9 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,547 (14,957 total cases) 24.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (194 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

#39. Edgar County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (56 total deaths) 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,594 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,328 (5,033 total cases) 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (42 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

#38. Christian County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (106 total deaths) 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,414 (9,825 total cases) 28.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (137 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

#37. Greene County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (43 total deaths) 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,545 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,450 (3,560 total cases) 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (46 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

#36. Fulton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (115 total deaths) 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,520 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,559 (9,807 total cases) 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (136 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#35. Montgomery County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (96 total deaths) 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,492 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,624 (9,554 total cases) 41.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (202 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#34. Tazewell County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (445 total deaths) 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,256 (35,924 total cases) 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (375 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#33. LaSalle County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (370 total deaths) 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,471 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (5 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,969 (28,220 total cases) 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (340 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#32. Stephenson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (152 total deaths) 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,260 (11,240 total cases) 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (144 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

#31. Cumberland County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (37 total deaths) 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,437 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,764 (3,312 total cases) 29.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (40 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#30. Hamilton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (28 total deaths) 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,306 (2,135 total cases) 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (31 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#29. Williamson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (234 total deaths) 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,183 (22,099 total cases) 40.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (381 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#28. Morgan County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (119 total deaths) 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,353 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.9 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,411 (9,226 total cases) 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (123 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#27. Saline County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (85 total deaths) 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,283 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,476 (7,629 total cases) 37.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (161 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#26. Monroe County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (126 total deaths) 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,269 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.4 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,789 (9,279 total cases) 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (61 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#25. Randolph County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (116 total deaths) 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,265 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,103 (10,203 total cases) 35.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (162 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#24. Vermilion County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (277 total deaths) 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,255 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (7 new deaths, +40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,474 (27,632 total cases) 54.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (362 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

#23. Livingston County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (132 total deaths) 30.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,455 (10,500 total cases) 24.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (133 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#22. Effingham County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (126 total deaths) 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,210 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,796 (10,473 total cases) 30.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (106 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#21. Union County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (63 total deaths) 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,164 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,604 (5,263 total cases) 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (85 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#20. Bureau County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (124 total deaths) 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,070 (8,180 total cases) 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (110 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#19. Whiteside County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (216 total deaths) 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #1,058 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,123 (14,965 total cases) 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (259 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

#18. Franklin County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (154 total deaths) 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #979 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.8 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,464 (12,104 total cases) 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (206 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

#17. Iroquois County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (109 total deaths) 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.8 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,924 (7,029 total cases) 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (60 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#16. Pike County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (64 total deaths) 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #922 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,765 (4,943 total cases) 34.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (47 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#15. Knox County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (205 total deaths) 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #912 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.1 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,739 (12,295 total cases) 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (134 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

#14. Edwards County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (27 total deaths) 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #847 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 31.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,553 (1,762 total cases) 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (24 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

#13. Fayette County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (91 total deaths) 50.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #804 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,771 (6,992 total cases) 38.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (84 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#12. Jefferson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (165 total deaths) 54.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #743 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,710 (10,819 total cases) 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 584 (220 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

#11. Perry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (92 total deaths) 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,658 (7,249 total cases) 46.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (110 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#10. Mason County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (59 total deaths) 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #720 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,715 (3,836 total cases) 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (41 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

#9. Richland County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (71 total deaths) 61.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #604 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,011 (5,121 total cases) 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (65 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#8. Warren County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (78 total deaths) 63.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #576 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,367 (3,936 total cases) 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (60 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

#7. Massac County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (64 total deaths) 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #569 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,273 (3,756 total cases) 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (76 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#6. Hardin County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (18 total deaths) 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #539 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,061 (1,034 total cases) 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#5. Clay County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (63 total deaths) 68.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,338 (4,659 total cases) 49.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (79 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#4. Wayne County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (78 total deaths) 69.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #492 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.3 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,007 (5,190 total cases) 35.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (90 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#3. Ford County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (63 total deaths) 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #467 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,524 (4,345 total cases) 41.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (48 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#2. Marion County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (197 total deaths) 86.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.8 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,316 (11,651 total cases) 32.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (160 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#1. Stark County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 599 (32 total deaths) 110.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois #164 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,686 (1,479 total cases) 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois

New cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (23 new cases, -30% change from previous week)