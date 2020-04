CHICAGO, Ill. – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker held a short COVID-19 briefing on Easter Sunday to provide new information on the number of cases and deaths in the state.

As of Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health has performed more than 100,000 tests on residents. Of those, 20,852 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 720 deaths associated with the virus.

This is an increase of more than 1,600 cases and nearly 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.