Illinois COVID cases top 30,000 in new state daily record

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois has 30,386 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed statewide.

The figure that public health officials announced Thursday smashed by more than 9,000 the previous state record for new cases in a day and nearly doubling the high from last fall’s surge.

It was reported the previous record was set on Christmas Eve when more than 21,000 infections were diagnosed.

Also, on Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association urged hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries and other procedures to free up beds in intensive care units for a likely surge of post-holiday omicron variant COVID-19 cases.