SHILOH, Ill. – Crews are responding to a major fire in Shiloh, Illinois.

The fire happened in a barn on Seibert Road near the Shiloh Community Center. The barn was occupied by goats, and the owner believes one of them knocked over a space heater and ignited about 20 bales of hay.

Five goats perished in the fire, while others escaped.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the area.