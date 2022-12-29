LEBANON, Ill. – Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning.

This happened on Highway 50 at Rieder Road, west of Lebanon, Illinois. One car was traveling eastbound on Highway 50, and the second was traveling westbound.

For an unknown reason, the first driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the second driver. Both vehicles were overturned.

The driver who swerved into the westbound lanes was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors found that he or she had only minor injuries.

Highway 50 is now closed in both directions, and drivers are advised to take IL-4 to I-64 to head west towards St. Louis from Lebanon as an alternate route.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.