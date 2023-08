WOOD RIVER, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is holding a hiring event in Wood River on Tuesday. It’s at the Madison County Employment and Training Center from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Illinois DCFS says several positions are open, including child protection, child welfare specialists, and daycare licensing representatives.

Bilingual Spanish-speaking employees are also in high demand and may earn an additional 5% on top of their salary.