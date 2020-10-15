Illinois Department of Natural Resources hosts free Statewide Asian Carp Cookout

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is partnering with nine locations across the state to hold the free Statewide Asian Carp Cookout on Saturday, October 17.

IDNR said the event’s mission is to “expand local food options and continue efforts to remove Asian carp from Illinois waterways.”

To make the event possible, IDNR is working with Sorce Freshwater Company and the Midwest Fish Co-op. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is also supporting the event.

Locations: