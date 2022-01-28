Illinois Department of Public Health offers 225k free at-home COVID tests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – 225,000 free rapid COVID-19 self-administered test kits are now available to residents in certain zip codes in 14 Illinois counties from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The tests are available through Project Access Covid Tests (Project ACT). It is a new direct-to-consumer mail-order program that works in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, health care technology company CareEvolation, test manufacture iHealth Labs, Inc., and Amazon.

The tests are available to residents living in the following counties: Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago. Click here to see the specific zip codes.

“Testing is still a critical component for slowing transmission of COVID-19 and helping prevent further infections,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With readily available at-home testing, individuals can find out very quickly if they are positive and take action to isolate for five days while alerting those with whom they had close contact that they should also test. Readily available tests can help us chart a course for the new normal and help us learn how to coexist with COVID-19.”

Click here to order your free COVID tests.