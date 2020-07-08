Illinois driver services expirations extended until Nov. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification cards and license plate stickers have been extended one more month to Nov. 1.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that expired documents will remain valid so customers need not need rush into state Driver Services offices, especially during the current heat wave. The extension also covers those who have July, August and September expiration dates.

White says if someone must visit an office, they should be prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside an office facility at one time.