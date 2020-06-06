Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 789deaths/ 14,057 cases IL: 5,736 deaths/ 124,759 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Illinois drivers hurry to renew licenses as state reopens

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Lines have been long this week in Illinois as people try to renew their drivers’ licenses that expired during stay-at-home orders.

Large crowds turned out Tuesday at the Secretary of State’s Office in Granite City to renew their licenses.

“I’m flying next week so I had to get my identification updated,” one woman said.

On Friday afternoon, the line stretched outside because of social distancing. That’s a big improvement compared to Tuesday, when it snaked outside the building, down the sidewalk, and almost to the end of the block

“They were here, they were bunched around her, and I mean they were everywhere,” said one woman.

People waited hours to get their license renewed; many standing in the searing heat.

“The heat is excruciating,” said Loreal Wilson. “They definitely need to plant trees out here.

At first, Illinois only gave residents about 30 days to get their expired license renewed. Now they have 90 days, until October 1.

“I think they’re doing the best they can,” Wilson said.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News