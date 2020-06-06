Illinois drivers hurry to renew licenses as state reopens

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Lines have been long this week in Illinois as people try to renew their drivers’ licenses that expired during stay-at-home orders.

Large crowds turned out Tuesday at the Secretary of State’s Office in Granite City to renew their licenses.

“I’m flying next week so I had to get my identification updated,” one woman said.

On Friday afternoon, the line stretched outside because of social distancing. That’s a big improvement compared to Tuesday, when it snaked outside the building, down the sidewalk, and almost to the end of the block

“They were here, they were bunched around her, and I mean they were everywhere,” said one woman.

People waited hours to get their license renewed; many standing in the searing heat.

“The heat is excruciating,” said Loreal Wilson. “They definitely need to plant trees out here.

At first, Illinois only gave residents about 30 days to get their expired license renewed. Now they have 90 days, until October 1.

“I think they’re doing the best they can,” Wilson said.