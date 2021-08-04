Illinois drivers paying second-highest gas tax in nation

ST. LOUIS– Illinois drivers now pay the second-highest taxes on gasoline in the country, that is according to new research by The American Petroleum Institute.

Illinois charges drivers 77.96 cents per gallon for federal and state taxes combined. Illinois doubled its gas tax in 2019, moving Illinois to third place then. Now they have claimed the second-place spot behind California.

The site IllinoisPolicy.org reports Illinois having the second-highest gas tax in the country is a problem for Illinois retailers.

Neighboring state Missouri has the second-lowest gas tax in the country. The state did just pass a gas tax increase but it will still be 39.5 cents cheaper when the new Missouri tax increase goes into effect on Oct. 1.