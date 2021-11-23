Illinois duo sentenced for robbing marijuana dealer, shooting witness

BENTON, Ill. – Two men from the Illinois Metro East were sentenced for their roles in a 2018 robbery and shooting in Caseyville.

Deveon Humphries, 28, was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Humphries previously pleaded guilty in May 2021.

His co-defendant, 27-year-old Dartaniel Pruitt, was sentenced this past August.

According to federal prosecutors, the robbery and shooting happened on Sept. 30, 2018. Humphries had arranged a fake marijuana sale with a known drug dealer. Humphries and Pruitt planned on robbing the dealer at gunpoint. During the course of the robbery, Humphries shot a witness several times.

Caseyville Police investigated the robbery and eventually arrested both men. The firearm was also recovered.

In addition to prison, Humphries and Pruitt were also ordered to serve 5 years of probation each.