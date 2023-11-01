ST. LOUIS – The next round of funding for the Illinois electric car rebate program opens on Wednesday.

Illinois started the program last year to encourage people to buy electric vehicles and to reduce vehicle emissions and greenhouse gases. People who buy a new or used all-electric car from an Illinois-licensed dealer and apply within 90 days will be eligible for a $4,000 rebate.

Buying an electric motorcycle gets you a $1,500 rebate. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles are not eligible.

The new rebate cycle goes until January 31, 2024.