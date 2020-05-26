Illinois encouraging road trips to boost economic recovery statewide

ALTON, Ill. – The road to economic recovery in the region should include a road trip through the Land of Lincoln. That’s what Illinois tourism wants you to consider this summer.

“We are partnering with 16 other bureaus of tourism in the state to welcome people back in a guided way in a concerted way week after week,” says Brett Stawar, president and CEO of Great Rivers and Routes Tourism. “We’ve done this thing called Road Tripping in Illinois. Each week we feature different themes.”

A drive up and down the Great River Road is just one of 16 itineraries that Illinois tourism will release with suggestions for road trips statewide.

“We’re excited this weekend really starts the recovery and relaunch of Illinois tourism with the opening of restaurants and the seating capacities out there,” says Stawar. “Our state parks are going to be opening this week, so Pere Marquette State Park opening. A lot of our retail opening, so you’ll be able to go shopping to your favorite pottery location and pick up something to freshen up the house you’ve been staring at for months.”

The state’s new campaign called Summer Never Closes.

From Rockford to Champaign to Peoria and in between, Illinois begins Phase III of its state reopening with local boutique shops reopening.

Restaurants like the Loading Dock and Aeries Winery beginning outdoor seating.

And a tourism industry asking everyone to consider road trips regionally.

“All those itineraries will be published weekly on riversandroutes.com for people to experience, and pick and choose which ones they want to do, or make a list for future travel,” says Stawar.

