ST. LOUIS — If you bought an all-electric car in the last 90 days, you can now apply for a rebate. The Illinois EPA is offering up to $4,000 for consumers of EV passenger cars and $1,500 for anyone who bought an EV motorcycle.

Applications are open now through the end of January, as long as the money is available. State lawmakers approved $12 million for the program this year.

Illinois started the initiative last year to encourage people to buy EVs and reduce emissions. You can apply for a rebate through the State of Illinois website.