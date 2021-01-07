Illinois exceeds one million COVID cases

ILLINOIS – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Thursday the state has reached over one million Coronavirus cases.

IDPH reports 8,757 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 177 more deaths.

Altogether, the state is seeing a total of 1,008,045 cases including 17,272 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

The state continues to distribute COVID vaccines to help combat the virus.

As vaccination efforts continue across the world, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said Illinois will tap the national guard to assist with logistics as well as set up vaccination centers at stadiums and other locations across the state.