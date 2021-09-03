Illinois family makes it out of burning home Friday morning thanks to jogger

WATERLOO, Ill. – A Waterloo family has a jogger to thank for saving their lives.



Authorities say they were fast asleep while their home was on fire and the jogger noticed something was wrong and acted fast.

Waterloo officials say they are grateful that a resident took the time to simply knock on the door of a home up that was in flames until the family got out safely. The good Samaritan is now being hailed a hero.

“In a world today we all need neighbors, good neighbors is what America is built on,” Mayor Tom Smith said.

The Waterloo community is sharing a story of neighbors helping neighbors. Friday morning around 4, the Waterloo Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Summerfield.

The fire was knocked out in about 15 minutes, but it was a jogger who was passing the home who saw the smoke and flames and alerted the family inside by banging on the door before first responders arrived.

“He saw the flames coming from the roof and stopped and pounded on the door,“ Smith said.



Smith is grateful to the jogger. Waterloo has a population of about 11,000 and word spread quickly about the heroic efforts.

”Hopefully that is what the whole world should be doing. Neighbors helping neighbors. We are a small town and this needs to be all through the United States and we all need to help to back each other up and help others,” Smith said.

The family whose house went up in flames did not want to be identified after being overwhelmed with what happened. Fire officials say the home was damaged but no one was hurt.

The mayor vowed to find the hero.



“We do a Good Neighbor Award once a quarter and we are going to put him up for the award,” he said.