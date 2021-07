PRAIRIETOWN, Ill. – A public service announcement was released on how slippery the center strip is on Route 159 in Prairietown, Illinois.

On its Facebook page, the Prairietown Fire Department posted a statement that the center, shiny strip on Route 159 is “super slick” for motorcycles.

“Be mindful when crossing over. Tires are slipping and sliding on it,” according to the post.