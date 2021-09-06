Illinois firefighters deployed to Louisiana to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ida

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, Floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina fill the streets near downtown New Orleans. Hurricane Ida looks an awful lot like Hurricane Katrina, bearing down on the same part of Louisiana on the same calendar date. But hurricane experts say there are differences in the two storms 16 years apart that may prove key and may make Ida nastier in some ways but less dangerous in others.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

ST. LOUIS– Several local fire departments will be sending firefighters and equipment to Louisiana to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Engines from O’Fallon Fire District in Illinois and the East Side Fire Protection District in Belleville will be responding along with firefighters from O’Fallon, East Side, Lebanon, Belleville, Smithton, and Freeburg.

The personnel and equipment will leave on September 7 for a 14-day deployment.

The crews expect to serve as relief to allow Louisiana firefighters a chance to take care of personal business following the storm.

The crews will leave tomorrow morning from O’Fallon and then meet with other teams from Illinois in Marion. This deployment is part of a statewide response by Mutual Aid Box Alarm Systems.