Illinois’ first positive rabies case of 2021 found in bat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The DuPage County Health Department reported this year’s first bat testing positive for rabies. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding people to beware of potentially rabid bats and other animals as the weather warms up.

If you find yourself in close proximity to a bat and are not sure if you were exposed, (ex: you wake up and find a bat in your room), do not release the bat.

The state says you should call your doctor or local health department to help determine if you could have been exposed to rabies and if you need preventive treatment.

People usually know when they have been bitten by a bat, but bats have very small teeth and the bite mark may not be easy to see.

Without quick, preventive treatment, rabies is usually fatal.

If the bat is available for testing and the results are negative, preventive treatment is not needed.

There is no way to tell if a bat has rabies or not. You can only know by tests done in a lab.

To keep your pets safe, make sure they are vaccinated against rabies and don’t allow them to roam freely.

