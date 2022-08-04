SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Shoppers stocking up to send their kids back to school will get some inflation relief.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday reminded consumers that beginning Friday, they will have a 10-day break on state sales tax applied to school materials and clothing.

The 5 percentage point drop in the sales tax on school supplies means that instead of paying the state $15.63 in tax for $250 in goods, a shopper would pay $3.13, a savings of 80%. However, many cities and counties impose their own sales taxes.

The sales tax “holiday” is part of Pritzker’s “Family Relief Plan” to battle inflation that topped 9% in June.