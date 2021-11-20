Illinois girl charged with murder in stabbing death of another teen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder in this week’s slaying of another teen outside a high school in Springfield.

The girl was arrested on Friday, two days after the altercation outside Lanphier High School left one student dead and another injured.

The girl whose name has not been released because she is a minor is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in juvenile court but the Sangamon County state’s attorney’s office plans to petition the court to have her charged as an adult.

The student who was killed has been identified as 18-year-old Pierre Scott Jr.