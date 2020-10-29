Illinois GOP leaders ask Pritzker to justify his bar, restaurant plan

FILE – In this May 19, 2016, file photo, Illinois Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, speaks at a meeting in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his administration is collecting and will make public the data to justify his COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining after Senate Republicans urged him to release the numbers.

Illinois reported 6,110 new coronavirus infections, the second-highest single-day total.

Pritzker imposed social restrictions on a fourth region this week — counties in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

Pritzker says data from people infected with the coronavirus show an inordinate number visit restaurants and bars just before testing positive. Business owners say they’re being unfairly singled out.

By JOHN O’CONNOR, Associated Press