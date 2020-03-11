Illinois GOP wants audit as automatic registration problems continue

CHICAGO – Republicans are renewing calls to suspend Illinois’ automatic voter registration program as state officials disclosed continued problems affecting people who applied for REAL ID’s. More than 1,000 people who should’ve been automatically registered to vote were wrongly categorized as having opted out.

The issue first came up at a January board Illinois State Board of Elections meeting with a single voter, but has since affected 1,151 people. Election officials say the registrants have now been registered and should be able to vote in Tuesday’s primary. However, Republicans say it’s not enough and want an independent audit too.