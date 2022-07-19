CHICAGO – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

Pritzker was recently notified of several close contacts who tested positive for COVID-19, then tested positive for the virus. The governor’s office says he is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid.

Pritzker will work from home, per CDC guidance. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted against COVID-19. It’s not yet clear how soon he will return to in-person work.

The governor urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters.