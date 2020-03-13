Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker closes schools statewide for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 beginning Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Pritzker announced his decision Friday in Chicago where more than 355,000 public school students will be affected.

Statewide, nearly 2 million students will not be returning to the classroom.

Even as other states and large cities shut down schools this week, officials in Illinois and Chicago had said they were not yet prepared to take that step.

Public health officials also said children appear to be less likely to become ill and those that do have milder cases.

Daycare centers will remain open but must follow strict health and safety guidelines.