Illinois Gov. Pritzker in isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that he is working remotely after coming in contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
Pritzker tested negative this morning but is limiting his contact with others out of “an abundance of caution.”
The Governor’s Office said Pritzker will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday.
At a Monday press conference, Pritzker reiterated his call for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as hospitals in the state are admitting record numbers of patients suffering from the disease.
“The unvaccinated are the ones filling up 85% of our hospitals,” Pritzker said at a press conference Monday.
Pritzker has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.