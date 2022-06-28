CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has won the Democratic nomination for reelection. Pritzker on Tuesday defeated a much lesser-known rival, Beverly Miles.

The billionaire business owner is seeking his second term in office. Pritzker will face the winner of a six-candidate Republican field. Farmer and state lawmaker Darren Bailey is the front-runner for the GOP nomination. He’s been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“Four years ago, Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton told Illinoisians they would work tirelessly to put Springfield back on the side of working families––and today’s resounding primary victory is proof that voters are eager to continue this progress,” said JB for Governor spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein.

During Tuesday’s primary election, GOP and Democrat candidates are seeking nomination for several statewide offices, including the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Ballots also feature candidates for both parties for U.S. Senate, Congress, and state Legislature seats. Vote leaders from both major parties will appear on ballots for the November election.

