Illinois’ governor and lieutenant governor visit East St. Louis today

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton will be in the Metro East Wednesday.

Pritzker will visit East St. Louis, and there, he will speak at the MetroBus garage to announce investments to support area transit and port projects. It’s part of the Rebuild Illinois Infrastructure Program.

Stratton will visit SIU Edwardsville to discuss the nationwide teacher shortage. She will also tour military training programs at Scott Air Force Base. Finally, she will meet with Jackie Joyner-Kersee in East St. Louis to talk about community engagement.