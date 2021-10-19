Illinois governor expects more COVID booster shots to become available soon

CHICAGO, Ill. – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker held a press conference Tuesday morning in Chicago encouraging people to get the COVID-19 booster shot if they’re eligible.

Pritzker said he hopes to have an update on who is eligible from the Center for Disease Control soon.

“Let’s start with this if you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot please go get one,” Pritzker said.

“By the end of this week, we hope to have the CDC’s official and formal recommendations on who should get booster shots for each of the COVID vaccines currently available in the United States.”

Pritzker said most American adults who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for a booster shot in the coming weeks and months.