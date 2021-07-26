Illinois grandpa’s text messages about dying alone go viral on TikTok

Godfrey, Ill.– A woman’s TikToks about her 91-year-old grandfather have people across the world laughing. Megan Van Hoy, 28, shared text messages her grandfather sent her in some of the videos and their humor has hit a special place in the hearts of many.

The texts range from him joking about dying, to poking fun at her love life, to Megan checking up on him after a hospital visit, to even discussing news headlines. Megan says her entire family is sarcastic so the tone of the texts isn’t anything new.

Megan, a property manager, is watching her grandfather while his caretaker is out of town. She says her grandfather is brilliant, always keeping her informed on the news, and was a former dean at Lewis and Clark Community college.

She said she was scrolling through their text messages one night and thought they were hilarious. She decided to put one exchange on TikTok then went to bed. She said she was shocked when she woke up in the morning and the post had a few million views.

The video, which now has more than 7 million views, is about a text from her grandad about her being single. It says, “This is grandpa. I read an article that said if you do not find a life partner by 29 you most likely die alone. Your birthday is coming up in 3 months. Just wanted to let you know. Love, Grandpa.”

Megan said she gets tons of comments and messages saying your video made me go visit my grandparents.

“Either they miss their grandparents or they are saying they need to go visit their grandparents because they aren’t going to be around forever,” explained Megan.

A recent TikTok video is about her spending the night at grandpa’s and him texting her at midnight from the next room asking for water and cookies.

Megan said he doesn’t have any cookies. He replied:

“Can you make some? Ha ha,”

Megan said, “It’s midnight.”

Grandpa texted, “But I’m old and dying.”

She did eventually make him some cookies and posted a video about them eating the treats.

She also said she hasn’t told her grandpa she posted videos on TikTok because he is vocal about privacy concerns on social media.

“My grandpa is famous and he doesn’t even know it,” said Megan.

Another TikTok video features a text from her grandfather about a guy who was mean to her. The text says:

“Hi my favorite granddaughter. This is grandpa. Your mom told me about a date you went on and the gentleman was mean to you. Could you do me a favor and call him and tell him I said to say hello to grandma for me tonight?”

Megan replies, “But she’s dead?”

He texts, “Yes, I know.”