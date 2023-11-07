CASEYVILLE, Ill. – Illinois gun owners who have certain assault weapons or attachments have until January 1 to register them with the state.

The state police had their third and last public hearing Monday to try to clear up confusion over which guns qualify. The state police’s website includes an 85-page document of guns, attachments, and modifications that need to be registered.

Illinois State Rifle Association lobbyist Ed Sullivan believes this registration system will lead to guns being confiscated from legal gun owners. State leaders say they only intend to use the registration database to keep track of the remaining legal assault weapons in the state.

Former state senator and Republican candidate for the Illinois 12th congressional district, Darren Bailey, says he will not register his guns.