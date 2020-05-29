Illinois heads into the weekend entering Phase 3 of reopening

ALTON, Ill. – Illinois has met all five federal guidelines for reopening the state; the first state to do so nationwide. On Friday, the state began to open up as part of Phase 3 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recovery plan.

In Alton, tables and chairs are set up on the sidewalks along Third Street from Piasa to State. State Street from Wall to West Broadway has closed and set up with tables and chairs for bars and restaurants reopening for business.

In Edwardsville, Edison’s entertainment outdoor venue The Outlet opened Friday afternoon with bocce ball courts.

Essential and non-essential business began opening across the Metro East. Social gatherings of 10 people or less are allowed.

The Outlet is still allowed to have some customers inside due to their large, garage-like doors that open.

“When you have space like these garage doors or these large area windows, then you can put a table within eight feet of those spaces and be able to actually use some of your indoor space in that way,” said Matt McSparin, owner of Edison’s Entertainment. “So, we do have some indoor seating that’s close to those open-air areas. We have about 130 seats over here as it’s sitting right now with the ability to expand if we would have that need.”