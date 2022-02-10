Illinois high school basketball player dies after collapsing during game

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — The Bremen High School community is reeling following the death of a 17-year-old basketball player.

Cameran Wheatley, 17, was playing a basketball game at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences when he collapsed around 9:20 p.m.

Chicago Fire says it took EMS five minutes to respond to the gym and perform CPR on the boy before transporting him to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On campus Wednesday, parents reacted to the news of a student’s death.

“That’s tragic as I don’t know what,” parent Marcus Morris. “I wouldn’t think anything like that would happen at a high school to anyone that young. “

“I feel so sorry for the family,” parent Letscia Ferreira said.

Bremen High School principal Dr. Dave Kibelkis provided a statement to WGN News that read:

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of our student-athlete. He has been a great role-model in every sense and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates, friends, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.”