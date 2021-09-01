Illinois high school student’s design carved into Eckert’s corn maze

MILLSTADT, Ill.– A local high school student’s artwork is being displayed at Eckert’s Farm corn maze in Millstadt this year.

Ryleigh Thompson submitted the hand-drawn design that won this year’s corn maze design competition. The theme was health care heroes. Hers was chosen from more than 50 entries.

Her design has been cut into Eckert’s 12-acre corn maze at the Millstadt farm.

The corn maze is open Friday through Sunday starting September 11. Tickets range in price from $2.20-$16.50 per person and includes entry to the corn maze and other family activities.

Eckert’s will donate $1.00 of each ticket sold in September to Friends of St. Louis Municipal School of Nursing Scholarship as a way to celebrate health care heroes in the area.

The family farm will offer free admission to healthcare workers at the Millstadt Farm on Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18. To take advantage of this offer, healthcare workers will just need to show their badge at the ticket counter.

You can learn more about how to buy tickets at Eckert’s website.