MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — First responders were busy Saturday rescuing a horse that got stuck in the mud. It looked like the saddest scene in the Never Ending Story movie before the horse was pulled to safety.

Someone called the Madison County Technical Rescue Team from Troy, Illinois, Saturday afternoon to help save the horse. The animal was freed a short time after the team’s arrival. A veterinarian helped to sedate the horse so that it could be safely moved to recover in another location.

Several area fire departments helped with the rescue in addition to MERS Large Animal Rescue. They were able to save the animal’s life without it being hurt.