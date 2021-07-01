Illinois’ increased gas tax goes into effect today

ALTON, Ill. – It’s common knowledge that gas in Illinois costs more than it does in Missouri, and the price at the pump Thursday in Illinois will go up even more with the gas tax rising again.

It’s going up by half a cent per gallon all across Illinois. It will now be 39.2 cents per gallon where it was previously 38.7 cents per gallon.

That jump could actually benefit some stations. The last station in Missouri before drivers cross over the Clark Bridge into Alton could see increased traffic as they stop there to get gas before they see higher prices.

This is the third time in three years that the gas tax has jumped in Illinois. On July 1, 2020, it rose by seven-tenths of a cent per gallon. In 2019, the gas tax doubled from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents per gallon. Before the 2019 increase, the gas tax hadn’t increased since the 1990s. The 2019 increase was signed by Governor JB Prtizker and it tied the gas tax to the consumer price index causing the Illinois gas tax to automatically increase with inflation.

“I bought gas in Illinois today, and it was $3.34 a gallon. I think the last time I bought it in Missouri, it was $2.80,” Cheryl Morrison of Hazelwood said.

The revenue from the gas tax in Illinois is used for improving roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure.

AAA says Thursday’s average price of a gallon of gasoline in Illinois is at $3.36 per gallon.