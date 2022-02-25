Illinois’ indoor mask mandate ends Monday

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2021, file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at East Aurora High School in Aurora, Ill. Illinois health care workers and educators from kindergarten through college will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Pritzker said Thursday, Aug.26, 2021, in announcing new safety protocols that also include a fresh statewide mandate for masks to be worn indoors. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the statewide indoor mask requirement will end Monday, Feb. 28, at 12:01 a.m.

The announcement came as statewide hospitalizations fell by 50% and ICU capacity increased by 24%. Illinois’ weekly COVID-19 case rate also saw a 70% decrease.

Pritzker previously announced his plan to lift the indoor mask requirement in early February.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve taken action to save lives and keep our economy open – and I’m proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has made our state a leader in the Midwest,” Pritzker said.

Mask requirements will continue where they are federally mandated, such as on public transit and in high-risk settings, including healthcare facilities and congregate care. Masking requirements will also continue to apply in all daycare settings.

“Today, our hospitals are much better positioned to handle emergencies and more than half of all eligible adults have been boosted; this is the progress we needed to make to remove our state indoor masking requirements. As individuals, I encourage everyone to make the best choices going forward to protect your health, along with that of your family and community – and most importantly to treat each other with kindness and compassion,” he said.

In addition, Pritzker said private businesses and municipalities have the option of implementing their own masking requirements.

Schools are advised to continue following state and federal guidelines to help keep both students and staff safe. Before making any announcement about the school mask mandate, Pritzker said he will review the results of lifting the indoor mask mandate.