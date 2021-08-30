Illinois’ indoor mask mandate goes into effect today

ALTON, Ill. – A mask mandate goes into effect Monday in Illinois regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement late last week and now the mask mandate is going into effect.

Everyone ages 2 and up will be required to wear masks in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. The mask mandate is based on the number of hospital and ICU beds available. 96 percent of COVID patients in Illinois hospitals are not vaccinated. Last week, the average availability for ICU beds in downstate Illinois was just three percent.

Pritzker also made vaccinations or regular COVID tests for all state teachers, health care, and daycare workers mandatory. Starting on Sept. 5, individuals working in a vaccine-required setting who are unable or unwilling to get the shot will be required to get tested at least once a week. More frequent testing may be required, such as in the case of an outbreak, he said.

Pritzker said he is not considering business capacity limits for now.