(WTVO) — Two federal inmates will serve more time behind bars after being convicted of assaulting two other inmates inside the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois.

George Richard Gaunt, 34, who’s already serving time for bank robbery, has been sentenced to 14 more years behind bars while 29-year-old Kelly Bryan Schneider, who’s currently doing time for murder, was sentenced to an additional 12 ½ years.

Authorities say Gaunt and Schneider admitted in plea agreements that on Aug. 9, 2019, they punched, kicked, and stomped on an inmate’s body and head multiple times, leaving him unconscious.

“Schneider admitted that he attempted to bite off the inmate’s ear and continued to strike the inmate until correctional staff intervened,” United States Attorney John R. Lausch Jr. said in a release.

Gaunt and Schneider also punched, kicked, and stomped another inmate on Aug. 23, 2019.

They admitted that neither victim provoked the attacks in any way, Lausch said.

Gaunt and Schneider’s sentences will be served consecutive to their existing prison terms.