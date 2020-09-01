Illinois investigators need help identifying human remains found in Trenton

CENTRALIA, Ill. – The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation and Trenton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a woman discovered last week in Trenton.

The remains were in an “advanced state of decomposition” in the ditch of the Illinois Route 160 on-ramp near US Route 50.

An autopsy was conducted over the weekend but the results are still pending.

The remains are described as a white female, approximately 5’6” tall and weighing approximately 127 pounds. The female was wearing jean shorts with an American Indian-style pattern and a t-shirt described as a Good Luck Unlimited Trolls t-shirt (see picture).

The woman also had the following tattoos on her body:

The word “Charity” tattooed in fancy script on the right forearm

A multi-colored mermaid-like figure tattooed on the upper left arm

A tattoo depicting a flower with a bumblebee and the word “Charity” in fancy script on the left forearm

The word “Dallas” tattooed in fancy script on the lower-middle back

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 217-342-7879 or by email at William.Sandusky@illinois.gov.