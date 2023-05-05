WATERLOO, Ill. — The Republic Times is a newspaper that covers Monroe County and the surrounding area. They have a digital edition and a Facebook page that helps connect people online with their local news.

The Facebook page got quite a boost a few years ago when a video went viral. A clip from the Monroe County Fair’s demolition derby was seen around the world. The children’s portion of the fair had kids in tiny cars participating in their own derby. The video got around 8 million views.

The paper costs 75 cents a copy. The online edition is $1.99 per month.